Video: Kentucky coach John Calipari confirms he's leaving Wildcats: 'Time for another voice'

John Calipari has broken his silence.

Two days after rumors circulated that the former Kentucky basketball coach would be leaving for SEC foe Arkansas, Calipari took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and addressed Big Blue Nation about his future plans.

REQUIRED READING: John Calipari makes it official: Kentucky basketball coaching era ends after 15 years

Calipari confirmed he is leaving Kentucky, saying that he has been "presented with some opportunities" that he and his family will discuss. He did not mention Arkansas by name in his farewell video.

Here's what Calipari said of his decision to leave:

John Calipari leaving Kentucky

"The last few weeks we've come to realize that this program probably needs to hear another voice. That the university as a whole has to have another voice giving guidance about this program that they hear and the fans need to hear another voice. We've loved it here, but we think it's time for us to step away and step away completely from the program," Calipari said.

"There have been opportunities that have been presented to us, so we're discussing them as a family."

Shortly after Calipari's video was posted, Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart made a statement as well.

"We're appreciative of John Calipari leading our program for the last 15 years, adding to the legacy of championship success at Kentucky. We're grateful to John for his many contributions to the University, and our state, both on and off the court," Barnhart said on X.

We're appreciative of John Calipari leading our program for the last 15 years, adding to the legacy of championship success at Kentucky. We're grateful to John for his many contributions to the University, and our state, both on and off the court. — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) April 9, 2024

Calipari finished with an overall record of 410-123 in 15 seasons in Lexington while leading the Wildcats to a national championship in 2012 and four Final Four appearances.

According to CBS Sports' college basketball insider Matt Norlander, Calipari's contract with Arkansas is expected to be finalized later today.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Video: Kentucky coach John Calipari confirms he's leaving Wildcats: 'Time for another voice'