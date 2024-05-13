Video: John Fury bloodied from head butt to Oleksandr Usyk team member ahead of Tyson Fury’s title unifier

It wouldn’t be a true Tyson Fury fight week without some drama involving his father John Fury.

As fight week activities begin ahead of Saturday’s highly anticipated heavyweight title unification bout between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the tension between teams is gearing up, as well.

John Fury has no problem leading that charge, it seems. During an encounter with the opposing team, the 59-year-old uncorked a head butt to the face of someone in Usyk’s camp.

Security and event staff already were in process of separating the two sides, but Fury’s attack caused more frantic movement. John Fury split his forehead open with the head butt, then was pulled away from everyone else.

Multiple angles of the incident have surfaced on social media, and you can check them out below (via X):

‼️ Full, close-up video of John Fury's headbutt clash with Oleksandr Usyk's team which left him bleeding today… [🎥 Serge Lapin] pic.twitter.com/ctlylkIszH — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 13, 2024

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗢𝗦 𝗘𝗥𝗨𝗣𝗧𝗦 ‼️ Big John Fury 𝘾𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙀𝘿 𝙄𝙉 𝘽𝙇𝙊𝙊𝘿 after heated confrontation with team Usyk 🤬#FuryUsyk | 18.05.24 | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/mSQL0Z5vhd — BoxNation (@BoxNation_TV) May 13, 2024

Tyson Fury’s reaction to John’s bloody face after the headbutt 😭 pic.twitter.com/Sdm6cW9HLD — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 13, 2024

It’s unknown if the attack from Fury will come with any repercussions as far as his continued involvement through the remainder of fight week. His son Tyson takes on Usyk at Kingdom Arena. The event airs on pay-per-view.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie