This video of a fake Al Michaels and Tony Dungy calling the Bengals' fumble return is too funny

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) breaks away with a stripped ball for a 98 yard go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals advanced to the Divisional round of the playoffs with a 24-17 win over the Ravens.

Man, that was a fun weekend of NFL playoff games, wasn’t it? And Monday night we get one more when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Everything wasn’t perfect over the weekend, though. Lots of fans noticed how boring Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were during Saturday night’s thrilling come-from-behind victory by the Jaguars over the Los Angeles Chargers. They just lacked the energy all night, which was a shame because that game was an instant classic.

Thankfully Al and Tony weren’t on the call for Sunday night’s Ravens-Bengals game because Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.

You know what is fun, though? This video:

I’ve watched it probably 10 times and can’t stop laughing each time.

Twitter loved it.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fake Al Michaels, Tony Dungy calling Bengals' fumble return is funny