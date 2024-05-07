Video: Breaking down the Lions draft picks injury histories with Dr. Liao

As the Detroit Lions rookie class gets ready for the first minicamp later this week, it’s a good time to look at the injury status of the players the Lions drafted. In conjunction with the Detroit Lions Podcast, Dr. Jimmy Liao goes over the medical history and outlooks for all the Lions draftees.

Starting out with a good lesson on the importance of age in prospects, Dr. Liao then progresses into the medical outlooks for the Lions draft picks.

Terrion Arnold earns a pretty clean bill of health, but Dr. Liao spends a lot of time on second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw and his injury history, which includes multiple lower-body surgeries at a young age. There’s a great breakdown of what exactly “core muscle” surgery entails and how it applies to Rakestraw, who carries the biggest injury concern.

The audio-only version of this episode is available via your favorite podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire