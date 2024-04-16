Victor Montalvo’s moves excite as Breaking debuts in Paris

(NEXSTAR) – The 2023 World Champion in Breaking, commonly known as breakdancing, is ready for the sport to debut at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“You’re just seeing art, you know, play itself,” Victor Montalvo said about losing himself in the music.

Montalvo, or B-boy Victor, was introduced to breaking by his father and uncle, Victor and Hector Bermudez. His father and uncle have been described as “breaking pioneers,” as they helped grow the sport in Mexico since the late 1980s.

Currently, Montalvo is the highest-ranked American male breaker in the world.

When he’s not on the dance floor, he likes cycling, boxing and fitness.

