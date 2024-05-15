VfB Stuttgart make Stergiou loan deal permanent, contract until 2028

VfB Stuttgart have made the loan signing of Swiss defender Leonidas Stergiou permanent in the form of a contract until 2028, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Stergiou, 22, arrived in Stuttgart last summer from St Gallen on a season-long loan which included a purchase option. The transfer fee has been estimated at €2 million ($2.2 million).

Stergiou has featured in 18 games for Stuttgart and scored his maiden goal in their recent 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich. The team is third in the Bundesliga and has qualified for the next Champions League.

“Leo has handled the step up to the Bundesliga very well and underlined his value to the team on multiple occasions. We’ve been just as impressed by his footballing abilities as his professional attitude," Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth said.

Stergiou said: “I’m very happy with the trust that has been placed in me. I want to continue to justify that with good performances. I’ve learned a lot this year. I’m very happy with how the season has gone.”