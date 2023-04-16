Veteran offensive lineman could emerge for USC in the transfer portal

USC needs defensive linemen more than any other position players in the transfer portal, but with Courtland Ford leaving, the Trojans can still use more quality and depth on their offensive line.

Enter Caleb Etienne.

The 6-7, 330-pound senior was a junior college transfer in 2021, starting three games while preserving a redshirt. He will now transfer before this upcoming season.

Etienne started in all 13 games last season for Oklahoma State, one of only six total players to do so. He earned Second Team Academic All-Big 12 in 2022. Etienne saw action in three games while taking a redshirt in 2021.

Etienne was a three-star standout recruit out of powerhouse Warren Easton High School in New Orleans.

He ranked as the No. 32 overall junior college recruit nationally. He was the No. 2 junior college offensive tackle, according to 247Sports.

He signed with Oklahoma State over additional offers from Arkansas, Houston, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas Tech, UCF and others.

Look for USC to be in the mix as a potential landing spot for the left tackle. His former Pokes teammate Mason Cobb is already a Trojan, something to keep an eye out for.

Oklahoma State OT Caleb Etienne plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He started 13 games last season. Story: https://t.co/n77pzOPsc7 pic.twitter.com/mTwFnXaS8U — On3 (@On3sports) April 14, 2023

More 1932 Rose Bowl!

Former Tulane coach Bernie Bierman could be the greatest CFB coach no one knows about

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire