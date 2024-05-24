Was veteran Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso robbed of a spot on the NBA’s 2024 Kia All-Defensive First Team?

The Bulls wing was joined by Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, Boston Celtics guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels on the second team.

The first team consisted of Minnesota big man Rudy Gobert, San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, New Orleans Pelicans wing Herb Jones and Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis. Should one of those players belong more on the Second Team, and Caruso on the First Team in their place?

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a closer look at the voting compared to the performance by the players on the First Team in the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about where Caruso landed.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire