Veteran to attend Richmond after 30-day walk in honor of 9/11 anniversary

Jesse Johnson-Brower is nearing the end of his 30-day, 454-mile walk in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States, and he’ll take in a race weekend at Richmond Raceway as part of the journey.

His fundraiser started Aug. 13 at the site of the World Trade Center’s twin towers, crossed paths with where Flight 93 went down in Pennsylvania and ends at the Pentagon on Saturday.

Johnson-Bower, a veteran, was on the unit that first showed up at the Pentagon after the terrorist attacks. He now has a non-profit organization called LifeGR that serves American veterans and first responders who are dealing with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

JD Motorsports’ sponsor, ForeverLawn Inc., teamed up with LifeGR, among others, to create a special Sept. 11 tribute design to run on the No. 0 Chevrolet, driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt, at Richmond Raceway for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

In addition to the paint scheme, Johnson-Bower will be shuttled to the Richmond track after his walk concludes in Virginia to attend the Go Bowling 250.

ForeverLawn Inc. has been the primary sponsor for the No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet of driver Jeffrey Earnhardt on track in 11 races this season. Earnhardt will line up 26th Saturday in hopes of capturing his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win.