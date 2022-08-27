Vet Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari goes down late in Italy-Georgia FIBA qualifier with apparent knee injury

Boston Celtics veteran forward Danilo Gallinari exited a FIBA World Cup qualifying game with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, per Sporteando’s Emiliano Carchia. The game, pitting his Italian National Team against the Georgian national team, may have seen both Italy’s and the Celtics’ ambitions on the court take a serious hit should the injury be serious.

Gallinari went down injured late in the contest’s final frame, and at present no details are available about the severity of the issue with Gallinari’s knee, but images captured from the play in question were not promising.

The Italian forward joined the Celtics as a free agent on a mini- midlevel exception and is hoped to be a significant part of their postseason push to return to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Gallinari leaves game with knee injury pic.twitter.com/fVs0wua1YM — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) August 27, 2022

While the team can weather his absence for an extended period without serious risks to their title hopes if he is able to play this season, the boost he would be hoped to add during the regular season would take a hit if he missed considerable time.

Fingers crossed Gallinari dodges a bullet here in an offseason that has already seen a player lost for all of next season for play in non-NBA contexts after the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren is to miss 2022-23 after a ligament injury in the CrawsOver Pro-Am.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Two Boston Celtics featured in NBA's best plays by an international player in 2021-22 clip The legacy of Bill Russell: The Boston Celtics champion who revolutionized sports Boston Celtics among NBA's best court vision plays for 2021-22 season Stashed Boston Celtics point guard Yam Madar, Israel have off night vs. Finland in Eurobasket play Report: Boston Celtics sign big man Bruno Caboclo Celtics Lab 138: Where are they now? Keeping tabs on players from the past with Honest Larry

Story continues

List

Boston Celtics seen as having among best value contracts in NBA in recent assessment

List

Robert Williams III tabbed as the Boston Celtics player who needs to add to his game in 2022-23

List

Checking on Celtics big man depth trade targets for Boston's remaining TPEs

List

Trio of Boston Celtics sees stock rise in 2017 NBA re-draft

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire