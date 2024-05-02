Versatile back Millard signs new Cardiff contract

Harri Millard made his Cardiff debut in 2016 and has made eight appearances in 2023-24 [Huw Evans Agency]

Versatile back Harri Millard has signed a new contract to stay at Cardiff for 2024-25.

The 27-year-old was initially let go at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but then secured another season.

Cardiff have not specified the duration of Millard's new deal.

“I have said previously that I was convinced he would be a breakthrough player during my first stint at the club," said Cardiff head coach Matt Sheratt.

"Injuries really impacted those years but he has great ability, which he has regularly displayed this season.

“He can beat people one-on-one, he is very fast, and I think he’s surprised people with that this season, is explosive and physical."

Millard said: "We are playing a great brand of rugby, which everyone is buying into and enjoying.

“I have loved every game I’ve been involved in this season and the fans have been absolutely brilliant."