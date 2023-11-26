The five biggest culprits in Vanderbilt football's winless SEC season

Vanderbilt football's 2023 season was a crushing disappointment.

Clark Lea's program was looking for a big upswing in his third season. Instead, the Commodores finished 2-10 without a single SEC win. They were the only program in the Power Five to finish winless in conference, and the only FBS program to have 10 straight losses. That was capped off with a 48-24 loss to Tennessee in the finale.

There was a lot of blame to go around. Vanderbilt seems likely to make coaching staff changes, though athletic director Candice Lee said before the Tennessee game that she expected Lea back next season. The Commodores seem likely to turn to the transfer portal for some reinforcements, but they will also have to fight to retain their top players when other teams could come calling.

Here were the five biggest culprits in the disappointing season:

Offensive line regression

Despite returning most of its starters from a year ago, the offensive line regressed big time, struggling in both pass and run blocking. Vanderbilt's run game averaged just 3.3 yards per rush, and among all players with at least 10 attempts, the player with by far the best efficiency was wide receiver Jayden McGowan.

The offensive line and tight ends also made things more difficult on the quarterbacks, who at times were forced into riskier plays because they didn't have as much time to go through their progressions. AJ Swann also suffered two different injuries during the season as he frequently took a beating.

Quarterback struggles

Swann, Ken Seals and Walter Taylor alternated quarterback reps all season, making it difficult for any one of them to find a rhythm with the offense. The playcalling changed depending on which quarterback was in. Seals appeared in nine games and attempted 179 passes. Swann appeared in six games and attempted 196 passes. Taylor appeared in five games and attempted 15 passes to 30 rushing attempts.

While adjusting playcalling to different quarterbacks isn't bad on its own, the frequency with which Vanderbilt cycled through quarterbacks meant the offensive plans were constantly changing, and that led to a regression at the end of the season.

Swann also turned the ball over a lot, with seven interceptions in his first five games, though he was turnover-free against Tennessee. Without as many turnovers, Vanderbilt may have won games against Wake Forest, UNLV and Kentucky. Though it's worth noting that some bad luck was involved as well, with a high number of those turnovers being returned for touchdowns or deep in the Commodores' territory.

The secondary

Injuries didn't help the secondary. Almost everyone on the two-deep at corner or safety missed multiple games − Marlen Sewell and Tyson Russell were the only ones who stayed healthy all season.

Injuries don't explain all of the secondary's struggles, though. Alabama A&M, Wake Forest and Auburn were the only teams that didn't put up at least 200 passing yards on the Commodores. Hawaii, Missouri and South Carolina were all over 300 and Tennessee put up 449.

Even a better offense would be unlikely to keep up with that level of opponent scoring. SP+, an analytics ranking put out by ESPN, ranked Vanderbilt's defense 126th out of 132 FBS teams.

Pass rush

The secondary struggled, yes. But it had to handle a heavier workload than most due to a lack of pass rush.

Because Vanderbilt couldn't consistently get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, quarterbacks had more time to find open receivers and wait for plays to develop − something the Commodores' own quarterbacks couldn't do.

At just 1.75 sacks per game, Vanderbilt tied for last in the SEC with South Carolina.

Tight ends

This one flew under the radar a bit, but Vanderbilt lost two exceptional tight ends after 2022 who had eligibility remaining in Ben Bresnahan and Gavin Schoenwald. Their replacements, Justin Ball and Logan Kyle, struggled with blocking and weren't much of receiving threats either.

The Commodores brought in Brown transfer Chris Boyle as a preferred walk-on, and got some bad luck with Cole Spence tearing his ACL, but they got very little out of this position overall.

