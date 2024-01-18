Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse after 0-4 SEC start: 'The sky is not falling'

Despite an 0-4 start to SEC play and a losing streak that includes eight of the past nine games, Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse said he wasn't panicked after a blowout loss to Auburn on Wednesday night.

"The sky is not falling," he said in the postgame press conference. "We've played some really good teams that have gotten off to some good starts. We've played some teams that are probably just in a better place than we are right now understanding what we want to get both on the offensive and defensive end and with the lack of experience that we have right now."

The Commodores (5-12, 0-4 SEC) fell, 80-65, to Auburn at Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday night. They fell victim to a 25-4 run midway through the first half, and the Tigers ran away with the game from there.

Stackhouse finds himself on the hot seat in his fifth season after back-to-back trips to the NIT. Vanderbilt ranks as the worst team in the SEC by both KenPom and the NET.

THE GAME Vanderbilt basketball bludgeoned by Auburn, falls to 0-4 in SEC

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jerry Stackhouse: 'Sky is not falling' after Vanderbilt's 0-4 start