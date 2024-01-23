How Vanderbilt basketball transfers are performing from Jordan Wright to Myles Stute

Vanderbilt basketball seemed to finally find a lineup that worked at the end of the 2022-23 season. That team won eight of its last nine games in the regular season and put itself back on the NCAA Tournament bubble, eventually advancing to the quarterfinals of the NIT.

But Jerry Stackhouse faced another rebuild as soon as the season ended. Liam Robbins, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, was out of eligibility, but six other scholarship players with eligibility remaining transferred.

Stackhouse tried to backfill with the portal, bringing in Evan Taylor, Ven-Allen Lubin and Tasos Kamateros, but the result has been a 5-13 start to the 2023-24 season and 0-5 in the SEC. While it's impossible to say how well any of the players who left would've done had they returned to the Commodores, the fact remains that many of them are putting up big numbers at their new schools.

Here is every player who left Vanderbilt and how they are doing at their new schools:

Jordan Wright, LSU

Wright opted to spend his final year at his hometown school, LSU. So far this season, he leads the team in scoring with 15.8 points per game while shooting 35.9% from three and averaging 5.9 rebounds. Wright has cut his turnovers from his time at Vanderbilt, with a 46:33 assist to turnover ratio.

Wright, who was inconsistent at times at Vanderbilt, has scored in double digits in all but one of his games with the Tigers this season.

Myles Stute, South Carolina

In 2021-22, Stute was one of the top 3-point shooters in the SEC, but in 2022-23, he had a protracted shooting slump during conference play. He left Vanderbilt after he and Stackhouse disagreed on his role.

With South Carolina, Stute is averaging 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game and shooting 38.8% from three, a clip that was below his sophomore season but better than his junior season.

Stute drew controversy from Alabama coach Nate Oats for a comment he made in which he said he hoped the SEC was ready for the Gamecocks.

On Jan. 16, Stute suffered a shoulder injury during the game that will cost him 2-3 weeks, putting his projected return somewhere around the Vanderbilt game.

Quentin Millora-Brown, The Citadel

Millora-Brown this season is averaging nearly a double-double, with 10.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, with 41 assists and 31 turnovers. His scoring output is third on the team.

He put up a double-double, with 15 points and 11 rebounds, against Notre Dame.

Positionally, Vanderbilt misses Millora-Brown as much as anyone due to its lack of post depth, although his scoring output wasn't as high in the SEC as in the SoCon.

Malik Dia, Belmont

Stackhouse was high on Dia's talent coming out of Ensworth, but his minutes were relatively limited as a freshman.

Dia is averaging 17.4 points per game at Belmont, which leads the team. He also averages 5.6 rebounds and is shooting 38% from beyond the arc. Though most of that production has come against mid-major opponents, Dia scored 21 points with seven rebounds against Arizona.

He has scored in double digits in all but two games this season.

Noah Shelby, Rice

Shelby was the most-hyped recruit in Vanderbilt's class but he saw very few minutes as a freshman. He headed to Rice and has primarily come off the bench. He is averaging 4.7 points per game and shooting 31.4% from three with 1.3 rebounds per game.

Trey Thomas, Bowling Green

Thomas was a rotational player with the Commodores before transferring to Bowling Green. He averages 12.4 points per game, second on the team, and is shooting 35.8% from the 3-point line.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

