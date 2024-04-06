Vance Honeycutt’s big night ties him with Mac Horvath on UNC home run list

After sweeping Wake Forest on the road last weekend and earning a Top-10 ranking, the UNC baseball team hasn’t been able to find that same rhythm in two losses this weekend against UVA.

There’s been no shortage of offense this weekend, as North Carolina has put up 13 runs in two games. Most of the Diamond Heels’ Thursday runs came from singles, doubles and triples, while both Friday runs resulted from homers.

Both of the Friday homers came from All-Star center fielder Vance Honeycutt, who was held hitless on Thursday.

Honeycutt’s first jack got UNC on the board (3-1) in the third inning, while his second round-tripper closed UNC’s deficit to 3-2 in the sixth.

Not only was Honeycutt’s 2-home run game his first since the 2022 ACC Championship game, but it also moved him into a tie with Mac Horvath for third on North Carolina’s all-time list.

💪It's his first multi-home run game since the 2022 ACC Championship Game. 3⃣ He is tied with Mac Horvath for third on the school's all-time home run list (47). — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) April 5, 2024

Horvath was quite the hitter at UNC, mashing 47 home runs and driving in 141 runs. He was selected in the second round of last year’s MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles, playing currently with the high-A Aberdeen Ironbirds.

Honeycutt will likely join Horvath in the minors next year, as Honeycutt’s projected to be a first-round pick in this summer’s MLB Draft. The two are tied in homers, but Honeycutt also has 131 RBIs.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire