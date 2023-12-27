Valdosta players reportedly leaving Florida State

Dec. 26—TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State's Tate Rodemaker reportedly is seeking a new address for next season, one of two Valdosta-related move that impacts the Seminoles now as they head into the Orange Bowl against Georgia Dec. 30.

Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, mainly known as a recruiting and rankings website, reported on Christmas Day that someone close to the family said former VHS star Rodemaker was transferring. According to Zenitz, the source cited Florida State's recruiting of other quarterbacks in the transfer portal. The Tallahassee Democrat said it confirmed from a Florida State source that Rodemaker will not play versus Georgia.

Jaheim Bell, like Rodemaker a standout for the Valdosta Wildcats, announced Dec. 17 that he was declaring for the NFL Draft.

Rodemaker entered the spotlight earlier this season when he became FSU's starter after a season-ending injury to Jordan Travis against North Alabama. He started one game — versus Florida — before suffering a concussion on the field. Rodemaker has not played since, with Brock Glenn under center for the Seminole's 16-6 victory over Louisville in the ACC championship.

Glenn is expected to be the starter in the Orange Bowl.

Despite being 13-0 this season, the Seminoles were not included in the final four of teams to make the NCAA's college football playoffs. ESPN quoted committee chair and North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan saying that Florida State's case for the playoffs hinged on the effects of Travis' injury. Losing Rodemaker, even temporarily, likely had an effect as well.

In seven games in 2023, Rodemaker completed 32 of 56 passes for 510 yards and five touchdowns to no interceptions. He threw two touchdowns each against North Alabama and Southern Miss. Over four seasons with the Seminoles, Rodemaker has seven touchdowns and 901 yards.

Rodemaker signed with FSU in 2019 after a high school career with the Wildcats that saw him throw for 74 touchdowns and 6,773 yards. Forty-three of those touchdowns were in one season. He was offered a scholarship by Norvell when he was at Memphis, then when Norvell was hired at FSU.

Bell signed with South Carolina out of high school, the same day Rodemaker decided to make Tallahassee his address.

"My decision to come to Florida State was one of the best decisions of my life," Bell said in an Instagram post titled "'Heim Out." "This journey has been unbelievable and the success we've enjoyed as a team this year has been truly remarkable and something I will always cherish and never forget."

Bell spent three seasons with South Carolina with seven touchdown receptions and 728 yards. This year saw him grab a career high 39 receptions for 503 touchdowns and two scores. Though he only ran four times as a Seminole — resulting in one touchdown — Bell was a more occasional backfield option with the Gamecocks, with 261 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

Back in high school, Bell's senior year was cut short by injury. In a mere five games in 2019, he had 25 catches for 265 yards and four touchdowns.

Bell is considered by many ranking sources to be one of the top tight ends in the 2024 Draft.