UW Stout E-sports team wins championship

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Blue Devils Valorant Squad at UW Stout became a team in the Fall and now they are champions. After getting third in the championship in the Fall, they are now state collegiate champs as they went undefeated in the playoff bracket.

The Blue Devils’ player Noah Filtz was named the tournament Co-Most Valuable Player. He says they put in a lot of hard work to win the title and the team has a lot of chemistry which helped them out a lot, “We’ve been playing the game for a while and our team has been together for about a year now. This current last year has been together for about a year now and our chemistry IS Just really good.”

Valorant is a 5 versus 5 shooter game, where it takes 13 rounds to win.

