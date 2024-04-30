UTEP’s Yamil Oaxaca enters transfer portal

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP wide receiver Yamil Oaxaca entered the transfer portal early Monday morning.

Oaxaca was a star athlete at Montwood High School graduating in 2022 and attending UTPB his freshman year.

The wide out then transferred to UTEP in the 2023 season seeing action in six of the Miners games.

The El Paso native capped his high school career with two all city wide receiver honors as well as a first team all district accolade.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.