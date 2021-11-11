Utah vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Utah vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Utah (6-3), Arizona (1-8)

Utah vs Arizona Game Preview

Why Utah Will Win

Arizona has been crushed by injuries.

On the plus side in a rebuilding year under first year head man Jedd Fisch, a whole slew of young parts are getting meaningful time. On the down side, it took everything possible to get by a Cal team missing more than 20 players in a 10-3 win last week.

The Arizona offense is having an impossible time moving the chains, it’s taking way too much effort to put points on the board – only getting past 19 once this year – and it’s not getting help in any way from turnovers and big plays.

The Wildcats are last in the nation in turnover margin.

Utah has the Pac-12 South there for the taking with wins over Arizona State and UCLA, and now it just has to close strong needing to win two of its last three games – the fire will be there to put this away fast.

Why Arizona Will Win

The Wildcats got a win. That was everything in a year that really is all about just trying to get things going to build a foundation for the future. Now the pressure is effectively off – that’s what happens when you don’t win a game since 2019.

It’s easier said than done with so many injured players, but this should be a loose team that can take a whole lot of chances.

Utah has the lines to dominate this throughout, but the Arizona pass defense hasn’t been all that bad, there’s just enough pressure into the backfield to matter once in a while, and Utah isn’t hitting on a ton of big downfield plays, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Utah just ran for 441 yards on Stanford. It’s not going to do that against the Arizona defensive front, but as you’re reading this it just assume it already has more than 200.

The Ute ground game continues to rock and roll with well over 200 yards in three of the last four games and four of the last six. Arizona won’t be able to hold up, and the near-certain three giveaways aren’t going to help.

Utah vs Arizona Prediction, Lines

Utah 40, Arizona 13

Line: Utah -24, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

