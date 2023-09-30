[jwplayer tJPh0k22-sNi3MVSU]

Utah Tech vs. Colorado State: Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

The Rams wear Pumpkin to celebrate Ag Day

Can the Rams have an easy one?

WEEK 5: Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-3) vs Colorado State Rams (1-2)

WHEN: Saturday, September 30th — 5:00 p.m. MST / 4:00 p.m. PST

WHERE: Canvas Stadium; Fort Collins, CO (36,500)

WEATHER: Clear Sky, high of 72 degrees

TV: MW Network

RADIO: K99-FM 99.1 / ESPN 1600 AM

SERIES RECORD: This will be the first meeting between these two schools.

WEBSITES: UtahTechTrailblazers.com, the official Utah Tech athletics website | CSURams.com, the official Colorado State athletics website

GAME NOTES (PDF): Utah Tech | Colorado State

ODDS: No Line

OVER/UNDER: N/A

SP+ PROJECTION: Colorado State by 26.7

FEI PROJECTION: N/A

PARKER FLEMING PROJECTION: N/A

Now to the keys to victory for the Rams.

Keys to a colorado state victory

1. Play Smart

This is a get right game before conference play starts for the Rams. Don’t get too crazy, don’t overreach, and don’t get hurt. That’s what is important today. The Rams are going to win as they play a team who has given up at least 36 points in every contest. But they still must play smart.

2. Get the running game going

Vann Schield and Damian Henderson are the running backs set to go against Utah Tech as Avery Morrow is out a couple weeks with an MCL injury and Kobe Johnson is day-to-day with a back injury. Schield got some work in the second half last week and Henderson is a 4-star recruit who has some pace.

3. Get the backups in

That’s what the ultimate goal of today’s game is. Get up by a comfortable amount that the coaches feel confident in putting in the backups to get game time. The thing to watch if this is happens is at QB. Does Clay Millen get some confidence snaps or do the coaches go with a different QB?

Prediction

It’s Ag Day! The Rams are wearing pumpkin and alfalfa. They face an FCS team that, for once, they shouldn’t have trouble with. The Rams offense gets going, both running and passing, before the coaches pull on the reigns and get the backups in.

Final Score: Colorado State 49, Utah Tech 10

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire