It's unreasonable to expect another summer of big-time transfer activity for the biggest names on the USMNT roster, but there are new standards to consider when it comes to the status of the United States men's player pool.

Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, Folarin Balogun, Yunus Musah, Sergino Dest, Ricardo Pepi, Tyler Adams and others all made significant moves — whether permanent transfer or loan — last summer, most of which were smashing successes.

There are many more players thriving on European clubs, like Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers, Juventus' Weston McKennie, Fulham's Antonee Robinson, and Crystal Palace's Chris Richards, but others will be looking for new homes as the eyes of the world watch Gregg Berhalter's men at Copa America this summer.

As we said, there are new standards. A USMNT player being on a big European roster used to echo for months, but now the pool is much deeper and there's even more of an emphasis on performing often and at a high level. Malik Tillman has started the wave for next season as PSV Eindhoven made his loan move from Bayern Munich a permanent one following a terrific season in the Netherlands.

So when we ask which USMNT players could use a summer transfer, it's not necessarily about their not being impactful on the club scene, rather if they can keep their place in the squad with so many active and would-be USMNT peers thriving around them.

USMNT players who could use a summer transfer

Sergino Dest, Barcelona

This one is tricky as Dest navigates a return from ACL surgery. The 23-year-old Barcelona man did so well on loan to PSV Eindhoven, and the Eredivisie club had an option to buy him but declined after the injury. Dest's Barca contract runs through the 2024-25 season and he won't have a chance to impress whoever replaces Xavi — Hansi Flick? — for some time. Given his injury, a move before January seems unlikely but Barca needs money.

Josh Sargent, Norwich City and Haji Wright, Coventry City

Sargent, 24, is a proven Championship commodity, scoring 16 goals in 26 league matches this season as the Canaries made it to the promotion playoffs. Similarly, 26-year-old forward Haji Wright moved to a Championship club and starred in his first season on the level, scoring 19 goals with eight assists across all competitions.

Folarin Balogun remains in the driver's seat as USMNT center forward, but Sargent and Wright both got calls from Gregg Berhalter this window. Wright has an impressive big-game acumen for the USMNT and Sargent is still seeking it. Ricardo Pepi's grown into his position at PSV, while Jesus Ferreira and Brandon Vazquez mean to win a position, too. Will Sargent — (Norwich contract through 2027-28) and Wright (2026-27) be comfortable earning call-ups from England's second tier? Sargent was linked to Brentford earlier this year.

It is not likely that Edin Terzic will be leaving Borussia Dortmund after this season's run to the Champions League Final, and Reyna was having trouble getting minutes for Terzic before going on loan to Nottingham Forest. Minutes were again limited, and the still 21-year-old Reyna may have to look elsewhere to find himself a priority. The one-time Golden Boy nominee is still young and will have interest from around Europe. He had previously been linked with Marseille and surely Bundesliga clubs would be among those happy to entertain another loan. Reyna might want a fresh start with someone who feels an allegiance to the price paid for him. This summer could be a thing.

Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina, Chelsea

Slonina just turned 20 this month and played 36 times on loan to Eupen as the Belgian club fought relegation. He returns to Chelsea with more experience and a new manager — identity TBD — but will be competing with Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, and returning loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga to earn his keep. Another loan seems more likely, and Slonina will see Matt Turner, Zack Steffen, Ethan Horvath as men with levels of unease in their international futures.

Matt Turner, Nottingham Forest

We can assume that Nuno Espirito Santo is not leaving Forest, and Nuno bought a new goalkeeper, Matz Sels, in January. Forest had just purchased Turner and Greek keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos over the summer. Turner stayed No. 2 after Sels arrived but he'll surely want to know he has a chance to play. And Sels played every minute after replacing Turner on Feb. 4. Turner turns 30 this summer, and he's the USMNT No. 1 despite struggles to establish himself at Arsenal and Forest. It makes sense to go find a No. 1 shirt.

Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas

MLS blocked Ferreira's move to Spartak Moscow this offseason, unhappy with the complications of an American business doing eight-figure business with a Russian entity. The 23-year-old striker is two seasons removed from his 18-goal breakout season for FC Dallas. If he saw Russia as an upgrade for his career, it's clear there are plenty of destinations that could work for the 23-times capped USMNT striker. He wants to keep his name near the front of Berhalter's mind.