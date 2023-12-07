USI men's basketball gets shoe stuffed, remains winless against D-I teams a month in

EVANSVILLE — Jack Campion had his shot rejected in one of the oddest fashions you’ll ever see.

Rasheed Bello rejected his jumper with his left hand and, strangely enough, his size 12 right shoe that came off earlier in the play. Yes, it’s legal, as long as you don’t throw the shoe, according to local off-duty referee and USI public address announcer Zane Clodfelter.

“I’ve never seen that before in my life, and even the referee said he’s never seen it before,” University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball coach Stan Gouard said. “A first in my 25 years of coaching. Never saw it before.”

Whatever momentum a shoe block can give a team went to Purdue Fort Wayne on its way to a 70-57 victory. In the final 8:45 after the now-infamous footwear rejection, the Screaming Eagles connected on one field goal — a Kiyron Powell dunk — and were outscored 14-7 after the under-eight-minute media timeout.

“We’re not tough enough,” Gouard said. “We’re playing well enough defensively to win ballgames. … We’re not mentally tough, physically tough enough to translate that in a real game.”

Purdue Fort Wayne’s Rasheed Bello (0) blocks a shot from Southern Indiana’s Jack Campion (5) with his shoe as the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles play the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

The losses keep mounting. Improvements or not, they haven’t resulted in a win over a Division I opponent. USI entered Wednesday’s game as one of 22 teams without a win over D-I opposition, a list with company that includes Mississippi Valley State, VMI, Buffalo and Alcorn State. USI isn’t getting stepped on in most games, but the bleak reality is the Eagles haven't beaten a D-I team through the first month of the season.

That record is bloated because of difficult road tests against the likes of Duke and Michigan State, but the fact remains: USI's 30 days in the desert are growing longer.

"I think it's just mental," forward AJ Smith said. "I feel like we mentally collapsed a little bit with our physical toughness."

In the first half, USI led by as many as 12 points and looked in control before the Mastodons went on a run to take the lead. The Eagles led by a dozen at three separate points. A somber Gouard hinted at lineup changes to come.

"We're gonna take some guys' playing time. I'll play the walk-ons if I have to," Gouard said. "The guys that are starting right now don't deserve those minutes, some of those guys don't. Those guys will go to the bench, especially if you're not taking care of the ball."

The Eagles had six turnovers in the first half. They finished with 18.

Southern Indiana’s Kiyron Powell (52) takes a shot against Purdue Fort Wayne’s Johnathan DeJurnett (5) as the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles play the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

The Mastodons came into Wednesday as the most-improved team in the country this season, per KenPom’s metrics, moving 145 size-12 steps from 300 to 155. They were No. 57 in the opening NET ratings, the NCAA’s primary selection tool for postseason tournament bids. PFW isn’t a slouch by any means, but USI’s first D-I win was there for the taking.

The Eagles, in stretches, looked like they could upset one of the nation’s turnaround stories and write one of their own. Instead, they go into Indiana State still searching for that elusive first win against one of the hottest mid-major teams in the country.

"We've gotta put two halves together," Powell said. "We always play one good half to where we're either tying a team or beating a team, so we can obviously hang with all the teams we've played. We just gotta learn to put 40 minutes together."

And here USI stands: A team looking for answers but unable to find them, to this point even in the back of the book. Lineup changes may be coming. New strategies are possible, too. There's still confidence that the loaded non-conference schedule has prepared the Eagles for OVC play.

But the fact remains: USI finds itself winless against Division I opposition on Dec. 6. Without the necessary adjustments, the Eagles may be many more Size 12 steps or shoe-in-hand blocks away from changing that fact.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: USI men's basketball gets shoe stuffed Purdue Fort Wayne