USF vs UCF prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26

USF vs UCF How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Bounce House, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: USF (2-9), UCF (7-4)

USF vs UCF Game Preview

Why USF Will Win

Can the Bulls do it for a second year in a row?

They were lousy all of 2020, they didn’t win a game over an FBS team, and … they didn’t beat UCF either in the season finale. However, they rolled up 646 yards in a wildly entertaining 58-46 loss.

They’re not a whole lot better this time around, but they at least have two wins – one over an FBS team, Temple – and they’ve shown a few sparks.

The offensive line hasn’t been all that awful, the ground game has been decent at times, and the beleaguered secondary should catch a little bit of a break against a UCF passing game that doesn’t do much of anything down the field.

However …

Why UCF Will Win

Is Dillion Gabriel returning? The star quarterback went down with a broken collarbone early in the season, and there were just enough rumblings that he might return to make it a topic of conversation.

He probably won’t be able to go, but the Knights shouldn’t need him. They should be able to blast away at will on the porous USF run defense, balancing things out with the midrange passing attack shouldn’t be an issue, and the D has the ability to get behind the line and bother everything the USF O wants to do.

Yeah, UCF’s offensive front is a tad leaky, but there’s no pass rush whatsoever coming from the Bulls.

And then there are the …

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers. USF gives up lots and lots and lots of turnovers with 12 in the last four games.

UCF isn’t bad at forcing mistakes. It’ll come up with a few and get points off them, but it’ll be the running game – with a good rotation around smallish speedster Johnny Richardson – that will take over in the second half to pull away.

USF vs UCF Prediction, Lines

UCF 40, USF 17

Line: UCF -18.5, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

