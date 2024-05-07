USF Bulls now boast a football Hall of Famer

TAMPA — Roughly five months before beginning work on its on-campus football stadium, USF has experienced another groundbreaking moment:

The program’s first professional football Hall of Famer.

Former Bulls receiver S.J. Green, an all-state performer at Brandon High, has been selected for induction in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. A member of three Grey Cup championship teams during his 13 Canadian Football League seasons, Green will be formally enshrined Sept. 13 in Hamilton, Ontario.

A two-way standout at Brandon High who earned third-team all-state honors as a senior in 2002, Green played four years at USF (2003-2006). He totaled 62 catches for 864 yards for the Bulls, and was a member of the program’s first two bowl teams.

But his career hit another stratosphere in Canada.

In 13 CFL seasons (10 with the Montreal Alouettes, three with the Toronto Argonauts), Green totaled 716 catches for 10,222 yards and 60 TDs. He is 12th all-time in the CFL in catches, and remains one of 18 players to surpass 10,000 receiving yards.

A two-time CFL All-Star, his 2009 and 2010 Alouettes teams, and his 2017 Argonauts squad, won Grey Cups (the CFL equivalent of the Super Bowl).

