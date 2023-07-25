USC's Bronny James stable, out of ICU after cardiac arrest during workout

Bronny James is reportedly in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency during a basketball workout at USC's Galen Center on Monday. The 18-year-old suffered cardiac arrest, a James family spokesperson announced in a statement.

He has since been released from the intensive care unit in stable condition.

“Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement reads. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

The family didn't release further details of James' condition.

James was a top recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School, averaging 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists last season. He committed to USC over Ohio State and Oregon in May, becoming the "first one out of the James Gang to go to college," his father said.