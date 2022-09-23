USC vs. Oregon State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet, and more

The USC Trojans take on the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The Football Power Index (FPI) says the Trojans have a 69.5 percent chance of defeating the Beavers on Saturday.

No. 7 Southern California (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) is at Oregon State (3-0) on Saturday. The Beavers have a chance to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2012. Oregon State beat USC last season 45-27 for its first win in the Coliseum in more than 60 years.

On the defensive side of the ball, the two teams are near even in terms of points and yards allowed per contest. The Trojans allow 19.7 points and 380.7 yards per game while the Beavers allow 25.7 points and 357.3 yards per game.

How To Watch The Game

When: Saturday, Sept. 24

Time: 9:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Pac-12 Network

Game odds, point spread, betting lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: USC -6

Money line: USC -225 / Oregon State: +180

Over-under: 70

The line has moved half a point toward Oregon State from Wednesday, when USC was a -250 money line favorite and Oregon State was a +200 money line underdog.

USC-Oregon State Injury Report

No change in terms of USC left tackles Courtland Ford and Bobby Haskins, who are both battling injuries. Ford did not play against Fresno State. Haskins was slightly injured against the Bulldogs. Both linemen are expected to play, but how effective they will be is the big unknown aspect of this contest.

Oregon State will not have tight end Luke Musgrave or running back Trey Lowe for this game.

News and Notes

USC (50.7 PPG) and Oregon State (45.7 PPG) can light up the scoreboard. Each rank in the top 15 in scoring offense, with the Trojans checking in No. 7 while the Beavers are No. 13.

USC receiver Jordan Addison won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award. This year, he has amassed 295 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Travis Dye, yet another transfer via (Oregon), leads the team in rushing with 227 yards and two scores.

The key for the Men of Troy is unlocking their speed and playmakers all over the field. Though the stats are almost identical, their diversity of threats is how they get the job done. USC’s offense is effortless and the Trojans haven’t had a true test all year. Could this road game at Reser Stadium be it?

Advice and Prediction

USC and Caleb Williams will be hard to stop. The Trojans will win outright. As for the point spread and the over-under, pick at your own risk.

