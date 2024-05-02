USC target Ryder Lyons named top 10 prospect in 2026 class

Folsom (California) four-star quarterback Ryder Lyons is very much in demand. He was named the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2026 class and the No. 2 quarterback in the class by 247Sports. Lincoln Riley has very carefully lined up his quarterback rooms for the next few years at USC. He would love to add Lyons, a player he has met and is courting.

Lyons is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect. He is the younger brother of 2024 four star USC tight end signee Walker Lyons, who is currently serving a mission with the Latter Day Saints in Norway.

Lyons, a dual-threat quarterback, finished his sophomore season with 3,500 passing yards, 950 rushing yards, and 61 total touchdowns.

“I’m probably gonna go on some visits in May or early June. I’ll probably go see USC, Oregon, Michigan, Texas A&M, Georgia, BYU, Notre Dame. I’m just gonna try my best. Those are probably the schools that I like right now a lot.”

5⭐️ QB Ryder Lyons (2026) had some rave reviews regarding his trip to #USC pic.twitter.com/KeikqA7k6c — USC Temp Check (@USC_Thermometer) April 29, 2024

