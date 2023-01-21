USC’s recruiting equation is changing for Class of 2024

You likely know by now that Aaron Butler, a four-star cornerback from Calabasas, California, spent nearly a year committed to the USC Trojans after pledging last January, but he reopened his recruitment earlier this month. Butler told On3 that USC had a successful season but he needed to take a step back and reevaluate his future.

As a junior, Butler racked up 830. yards and 13 touchdowns receiving with 15 tackles, 4 pass break-ups and one interception at corner.

Aaron Butler is ranked as the No. 65 player in the country in 2024 class on the 247Sports Composite.

“Schools like Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee are up there,” he added. “These schools are doing a great job with me and making me feel like a priority. LSU is another one, and Oregon has picked it up, too. They are on me hard. Notre Dame, Michigan State and Texas A&M are three more showing me a lot of interest. … When I committed to USC early on, I didn’t have the knowledge about everything that I have now. I am looking at this decision differently.”

According to 247Sports, Butler says he will trim his roster to 10-12 schools. Among those he is currently considering are Washington, Tennessee, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, Colorado, LSU and Texas A&M.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Aaron Butler has Decommitted from USC. The Top 100 Player in the ‘24 Class had been committed to the Trojans since January 2022 Holds 27 offers including Alabama, Colorado, and others.https://t.co/sNzTdlJDKb pic.twitter.com/SOLOKJXn30 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire