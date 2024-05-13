USC offers 2026 five-star cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick

St. Thomas Aquinas High School cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick from Fort Lauderdale (Florida) has received an offer from USC this week. The Trojans continue to make strong recruiting forays into the Deep South with an eye toward their future. Justice is the younger brother of former Alabama All-American and Pittsburgh Steelers starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

He is projected to be cornerback but can also play elite level at the free safety position as well. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back is rated the No. 4 cornerback in the 2026 class, the No. 5 player in the state of Florida, and the No. 39 overall player regardless of position.

Fitzpatrick had an impressive sophomore season with 13 tackles, 2 interceptions and 3 deflections in 6 games.

So far Fitzpatrick has offers from USC, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Syracuse, Temple, Texas A&M, UCF, and West Virginia. Doug Belk would love to be able to develop him in a future USC secondary.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire