USC offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace enters the transfer portal

The USC Trojans know their offensive line is centrally important to the team’s success in 2024. Right after the Trojans’ 2024 spring football game on Saturday, one of the offensive linemen on the roster has chosen to enter the transfer portal. Cooper Lovelace is going into the portal. The departure would certainly seem to suggest that Lovelace was not going to be a prominent part of the Trojans’ 2024 offensive line. Portal movements which occur right after a spring game are usually (though not always) the product of players realizing they were unlikely to get significant playing time. Everyone can do the math on the depth chart and see where they stack up. Lovelace made his own calculation and is now gone.

USC certainly needs more help along its offensive front. The Trojans are not where they want to be in terms of having the amount of depth which will put them in the best possible position to thrive in the Big Ten Conference. That said, the Trojans’ biggest need is still not on the offensive line. The Trojans need defensive line help more than anything else, and they have to pick up a few players in this spring transfer portal window.

