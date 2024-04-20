USC legend Mike Williams joins Trojans’ football operations staff

USC football has hired Trojan legend Mike Williams as the program’s director of player development. The report comes from SBLive’s Andy Villamarzo, who broke the story on Williams’ return to USC. Lincoln Riley has reached out to a cherished member of the Trojan family in a widely popular move which will have Trojan fans smiling as they gather to watch the 2024 spring football game on Saturday.

At USC, Williams had 176 catches for 2,579 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Williams went on to be the No. 10 pick in the 2005 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. Williams played in the league for seven seasons. He caught 127 passes for 1,526 yards and five touchdowns in his NFL career.

Williams was previously a head football coach at Robinson High School in Tampa. He spent one year as head coach at Robinson, leading the team to a 9-3 record.

The former national champion, Pac-10 Freshman of the Year, and consensus All-American from 2002-2004 will bring recruits in from all over the country, especially the talent-rich hotbed of Florida, his home state.

Big Mike Williams Set to be new #USC Director of Player Development per @Andy_Villamarzo❕✌🏼 Most Dominant Trojan Receiver I’ve Seen the Last 25 Years @On3USC #FightOn pic.twitter.com/om0Xja7s2W — Scott Schrader (@SSchraderOn3) April 19, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire