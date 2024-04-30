How should USC honor Reggie Bush and other football greats in 2024?

The 2024 college football season will be a special one at USC for a lot of different reasons. Reggie Bush has his Heisman Trophy back and has therefore had his honor and good name restored in a very real and public way. This is USC’s first season as a member of the Big Ten. The year 2024 marks the arrival of a new set of defensive coaches. It is a pivotal year in the Lincoln Riley era. There are many reasons why this season stands out. One question worth asking is this: How can — and should — the USC Trojans honor their football heritage in this uniquely historic season?

We talked about this question at The Voice of College Football last week. It seems obvious that USC should have a ceremony or a package of events dedicated to honoring Reggie Bush. We wondered which game USC should choose for such a ceremony, or — as an alternative (and very possibly superior) plan — if USC should honor Reggie Bush and other past Trojans in multiple games this season.

What do you think? Watching the show might give you some ideas.

