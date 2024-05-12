USC hires former NFL offensive coordinator as defensive analyst

Former NFL offensive coordinator Jim Hostler is joining Lincoln Riley and the USC football staff as a defensive analyst, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Thursday. Hostler was the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2007.

Hostler previously was a wide receiver coach for the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders.

He also coached quarterbacks for the Jets and San Francisco 49ers, and coached tight ends for the Colts.

Last season’s struggles on defense under Alex Grinch prompted Lincon Riley to completely overhaul the staff by hiring D’Anton Lynn, the former UCLA defensive coordinator. The decision to hire Hostler fits with Riley’s other offseason moves, in that he really does want a collection of voices in the room, part of a collaborative model in which several smart football men bounce ideas off each other and no one has too much autonomy, which was a big part of the problem with Grinch the past two seasons at USC. Hostler is another voice with a unique vantage point, adding to USC’s wisdom and knowledge. Hopefully it will pay off in the Big Ten.

