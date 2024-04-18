USC, Eric Musselman make a run at elite players in the transfer portal

The USC basketball roster has just a few players. Eric Musselman knows he needs to collect a lot of transfers to fill out the 2024-2025 roster. He isn’t limiting his options. Reports from Wednesday indicate USC has reached out to elite transfers Aidan Mahaney of Saint Mary’s and Micah Parrish of San Diego State. These are high-end players who are being contacted by elite programs. Mahaney has been contacted by defending back-to-back national champion Connecticut and Dan Hurley, for instance. The big boys are going after these players, and Eric Musselman has thrown his hat into the ring.

USC has missed out on a number of transfer portal battles, but let’s remember there are over 1,000 players in the portal. There are a lot of really, really good players currently available. It’s not as though teams are already scraping at the bottom of the pan for leftovers. No, that’s not remotely accurate. There are high-end players who are thinking about where they want to go, especially in light of coaching changes at Arkansas, Kentucky, BYU, and other notable programs. We will see if Eric Musselman can land a few really big fish. His identity as the portal king in college hoops will be tested at USC.

San Diego State transfer Micah Parrish tells me he’s been hearing from these schools since hitting the portal: Michigan

USC

Ohio State

Xavier

Creighton

Clemson He averaged 9.3PPG, 4.1RPG, 1.9APG and 1.2SPG this season. pic.twitter.com/kj7Xz3jAGH — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 17, 2024

