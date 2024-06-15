USC courtship of four-star defensive lineman intensifies

Fort Bend Christian Academy (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Max Granville is being recruited by some of the premier programs in the nation. USC football is among them.

With offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and many more, Granville will have his pick from many attractive options on where to play college ball. The Trojans seem to be near the top of the list.

The Sugar Land (Texas) native has had an impressive career so far. In two years of high school ball, the Class of 2025 prospect has had 160 tackles, 32.5 sacks, 14 pass breakups, and nine forced fumbles.

His mom, Gretchen, played volleyball at N.C. State for four years. His brother Zion is playing linebacker at Illinois, but the legend in the family is father Billy Granville, who was all-state in Texas and was a captain at Duke before an NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans.

His visit schedule included USC on June 7, Texas A&M on June 13, and — upcoming — Oklahoma on June 21.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong predicts that Texas A&M will land Granville over Oklahoma, USC and Penn State.

FONG BOMB: On3's @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Texas A&M to land 4-star LB Max Granville👍 Intel: https://t.co/Ljz6eSKJN1 pic.twitter.com/eB3fJTVBaE — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 13, 2024

