USC basketball players reflect on end of 2023 season, how it shapes 2024

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Michigan State. It was another early exit for the Trojans, and the feeling hasn’t gone away just yet.

In a newly released video by the men’s basketball team, a number of players discussed that loss, including Kobe Johnson.

“I was devastated knowing the work that we put in throughout the entire year, where we came from as a team.”

The Spartans punched the Trojans in the mouth time and time again in a classic showdown involving Tom Izzo.

Josh Morgan, who is back for another year, also expressed his disappointment.

“I was very disappointed. All of us wanted to make a run in March. That’s what we practice the entire year for, play every game for, just to get to that one moment.”

You can feel and sense the hunger in each returning USC player to do better this coming season. You can grasp how determined these guys are to maximize the amazing roster they will be part of this November.

With Boogie Ellis returning, Isaiah Collier coming in, and the addition of Bronny James, USC basketball is ready for its big national close-up and a season unlike any other.

