USC Aiken men's golf lands three players on All-Peach Belt Conference team

Apr. 19—Three members of the USC Aiken golf team have been named to the All-Peach Belt Conference team, as announced by the league office.

The Pacers were represented by Oscar Abrahamsson, Rory McDonald O'Brien and Erik Olin on the second team.

The trio has helped the team to a No. 7 national ranking entering the PBC Championships on Friday. The Pacers are competing this weekend at Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta. Friday's opening round was delayed due to lightning in the morning. The 54-hole tournament is scheduled to conclude Sunday.

Olin, a junior from Falsterbo, Sweden, leads the team with a 71.96 stroke average. His low round of 64 earlier this year marks the best single-round effort in the PBC this year. Olin has a top-five effort to his credit and three top-10 finishes on the season. He took second at the Tennessee River Rumble, sixth at the Bearcat Fall Invitational and ninth at the Wexford Intercollegiate.

Abrahamsson, a senior from Gothenburg, Sweden, has a 72.1 stroke average that is second on the team. He has a low round of 67 on the year. Abrahamsson claimed a share of an individual title and has two top-five efforts on the season. He tied for first at the Wexford Intercollegiate at even-par 216 and was fifth at the Spring Bulldog Clash.

McDonald O'Brien, a sophomore from Shrewsbury, England, is third on the team with a 72.13 stroke average. He won the 27th annual Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate with a 3-under total of 207 at Palmetto Golf Club. McDonald O'Brien has a pair of top-five finishes on the season. He was third at the Cateechee Fall Invitational.

The three helped USCA to a team score of 17-under 271 during the second round of action at the Tennessee River Rumble, which marked the second-best single-round effort by a school this year by a league school.