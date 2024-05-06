USC Aiken baseball team's season ends in Peach Belt Conference Tournament

May 5—GREENWOOD — The USC Aiken baseball team was eliminated from the Peach Belt Conference Tournament on Sunday in a 10-4 loss that dropped the Pacers to 0-2 for the tourney.

The Pacers conclude the season with a 14-38 record. The Hurricanes stand at 34-17 on the season.

Head coach Michael Holder's team got on the board in the top of the first. After Josh Sharp singled and swiped second, he raced home on a base knock from Capers Molinaroli.

Tied at 1-1 in the fourth, Jack Hobson registered a lead-off single. After Kaden Usry laid down a sacrifice bunt, Hobson scampered to third on a wild pitch. Luke Parker's bunt single pushed Hobson across home plate for a one-run margin.

The Hurricanes countered with three runs in the fourth and four in the sixth for an 8-2 edge. However, USCA cut into the deficit in the seventh.

Brandon Osypczuk reached on an error and trotted to second when Cade Bouknight drew a walk. A sacrifice bunt pushed both runners into scoring position. With two away, Molinaroli earned a base on balls. Hobson came through with a two-RBI single up the middle, making it an 8-4 contest.

GSW extended the margin to six with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth.

For the game, Hobson rattled off three hits, including a double. He had two RBI and scored once. Molinaroli had two hits and one RBI. Joseph Mozingo, Parker and Sharp accounted for one hit apiece. Parker drove in one while Bouknight, Osypczuk and Sharp all crossed home plate once each. Sharp also swiped a base.

On the mound, Jacob Fletcher worked five innings and had three strikeouts. Caden Purvis worked 1/3 of an inning while Evan Condon tossed 2/3 of a frame.

Jaylen Merchant recorded one out and Jacob Butler notched 2/3 of an inning with one strikeout. Blayne Newman came in for the eighth and registered a pair of strikeouts.