Usain Bolt casually ties the NFL scouting combine's 40-yard dash record in sweatpants

Olympic champion Usain Bolt ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta on Saturday. (Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Are you an NFL team looking for a speedy wideout? Maybe an explosive return man? Usain Bolt may be the one for you.

At the 2019 Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Bolt unofficially tied the NFL scouting combine’s 40-yard dash record with a 4.22 rumble. The retired sprinter obviously ran away with the event, as he blew away the crowd.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Usain Bolt runs 4.22 to tie the fastest NFL 40…in sweats and sneakerspic.twitter.com/2tUJFUVtzn — FloTrack (@FloTrack) February 2, 2019





Bolt is known as the fastest man alive, having set the world record in the 100-meter race three separate times, but this showing was ridiculous. Without any specific training, and while donning sweatpants and tennis shoes, Bolt tied Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross’ record from the 2017 combine.

Rounding out the rest of the top five from the combine are Chris Johnson (2008) and Rondel Menendez (1999) at 4.24 seconds and Dri Archer (2014) and Jerome Mathis (2005) at 4.26 seconds.

While players in the NFL rarely run 40 yards straight, the 40-yard dash is the signature event of combine, an event in which elite runners make a point of trying to make history. They train and train and wear cleats and athletic clothing, and yet Bolt can casually tie the league’s best mark.

[Watch live: Super Bowl LIII on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET]

What makes things even more wild is that Bolt appeared to slow up at the end, in part because he was going to run into a padded barrier. But this also isn’t the first time that Bolt has slowed down at the end of a race.

Story continues

When he first broke the 100-meter world record to win gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, he was ahead by so much at the end that he looked back and beat his chest with enough time to top his own world record by 0.03 seconds.

[Ditch the pen and paper on football’s biggest day. Go digital with Squares Pick’em!]

Of course, there’s very little chance of Bolt actually playing in the NFL. In 2016, Bolt told Dan Patrick that he had received offers from multiple NFL teams but turned them down because he did not like the idea of taking hits. Bolt has shied away from contact sports, although he briefly played with an Australian A-League soccer club.

At 32, Bolt is retired from sprinting and not expected to compete in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. His Olympic career has ended with eight gold medals – if not for a teammate failing a drug test, he would have been a perfect nine-for-nine – and world records in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4×100 runs.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Watch Super Bowl LIII live stream free with the Yahoo Sports app

• LeBron, Durant wear Kaepernick jerseys ahead of Super Bowl LIII

• Lakers reportedly underwhelm Pelicans with initial Davis offer

• Patriots’ McCourty twins living out their childhood dream

