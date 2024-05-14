USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils Girls Wrestler of the Year nominees

Turning the spotlight on the high school wrestling mat, the talented wrestlers from girls teams across the country take center stage, with these 25 athletes making up the 2023-24 ALL-USA TODAY HSSA roster.

Each will now have the chance to be named the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Girls Wrestler of the Year in August.

Ahead of the highly anticipated awards show that will showcase athletes from 35 different high school sports, here is the ALL-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Wrestling Team.

A huge congratulations to each of these talented athletes …

Freeport’s Cadence Diduch points to the crowd after winning the IHSA state championship at 135 pounds on February. 24, 2024, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Molly Allen, 125, Riverside-Oakdale High School (Iowa) — JR

Carley Ceshker, 140, Badger High School (Wisconsin) — SO

Heather Crull, 106, Northeastern High School (Indiana) — JR

Cadence Diduch, 132, Freeport High School (Illinois) — SR

Anaya Falcon, 105, Walnut High School (California) — SR

Jordyn Fouse, 135, Bishop McCort High School (Pennsylvania) — JR

Piper Fowler, 170, Cleveland High School (Tennessee) — JR

Persaeus Gomez, 130, Pomona High School (Colorado) — SR

Isabella Marie Gonzales, 115, Clovis East High School (California) — JR

Savannah Isaac, 190, Whitmer High School (Ohio) — SR

Audrey Jimenez, 106, Sunnyside High School (Arizona) — SR

Aubre Krazer, 130, Easton Area High School (Pennsylvania) — JR

Violette Lasure, 140, Chestnut Ridge High School (Pennsylvania) — FR

Everest Leydecker, 120, Desert Vista High School (Arizona) — SO

Sabrina Nauss, 190, Brighton High School (Michigan) — SR

Madison Nieuwenhuis, 100, Plainwell High School (Michigan) — SO

Adriana Palumbo, 170, Pleasantville High School (New York) — JR

Isabella Renfro, 190, Seneca High School (Missouri) — SR

Jasmine Robinson, 170, Allen High School (Texas) — SR

Duda Rodrigues, 152, Newport Harbor High School (California) — SR

Naomi Simon, 170, Decorah High School (Iowa) — SR

Gemma Templeman, 235, Rocklin High School (California) — SR

Nebi Tsarni, 152, Watkins Mill High School (Maryland) — SR

Morgan Turner, 105, Bremen High School (Illinois) — SO

Bella Williams, 135, Edmond North High School (Oklahoma) — JR

