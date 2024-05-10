USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils Girls Basketball Player of the Year nominees

Taking center stage on the hardwood are the nominees for Girls Basketball Player of the Year, a list of 25 athletes who stood out during the 2023-24 season.

Each will have the opportunity to be selected as Girls POY at the HSSA Sports Awards national show in August, which showcases top performers from around the high school sports landscape.

Until then, the HSS staff would like to congratulate all the athletes on this year’s ALL-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Team.

Clarksville’s Imari Berry (2) plays against Northeast during an high school basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Clarksville, Tenn.

Dee Alexander, G, Purcell Marian High School (Ohio) — JR

Imari Berry, G, Clarksville High School (Tennessee) — SR

Sienna Betts, F, Grandview High School (Colorado) — JR

Mikayla Blakes, G, Rutgers Preparatory School (New Jersey) — SR

Justice Carlton, F, Seven Lakes High School (Texas) — SR

Danielle Carnegie, G, Grayson High School (Georgia) — SR

Aaliyah Chavez, G, Monterey High School (Texas) — JR

Aaliyah Crump, G, Minnetonka High School (Minnesota) — JR

Jazzy Davidson, F, Clackamas High School (Oregon) — JR

Joyce Edwards, G, Camden High School (South Carolina) — SR

Kayleigh Heckel, G, Long Island Lutheran High School (New York) — SR

Avery Howell, F, Boise High School (Idaho) — SR

Zakiyah Johnson, F, Sacred Heart Academy (Kentucky) — JR

Zamareya Jones, G, North Pitt High School (North Carolina) — SR

Jordan Lee, F, Saint Mary’s High School (California) — SR

Britt Prince, G, Elkhorn North High School (Nebraska) — SR

Mackenly Randolph, F, Sierra Canyon School (California) — SR

Kennedy Smith, G, Etiwanda High School (California) — SR

Sarah Strong, F, Grace Academy (North Carolina) — SR

Syla Swords, F, Long Island Lutheran High School (New York) — SR

Kennedy Umeh, F, McDonogh School (Maryland) — SR

Kyndal Walker, G, St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) — SR

Berry Wallace, F, Pickerington Central High School (Ohio) — SR

McKenna Woliczko, F, Archbishop Mitty High School (California) — SO

Allie Ziebell, G, Neenah High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Story originally appeared on High School Sports