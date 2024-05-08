USA Lacrosse’s 2024 WCLA Division I and II National Championships happening in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This year’s USA Lacrosse Women’s Collegiate Lacrosse Associates Division I and Division II National Championships are taking place in Wichita this week.

Games are being played Tuesday through Friday at SCHEELS Stryker Sports Complex, 2999 N. Greenwich Rd.

Sixteen Division 1 teams and 16 Division II teams are competing for the championship, which will be held on Friday.

See the schedule below for game times:

wcla-schedule-for-teams-2024-adjusted-finalDownload

Visit Wichita is hosting the championship’s first appearance in Kansas.

Fans in attendance say they are impressed.

“So far, I like the complex; it’s very, very good. Everything’s on time. It’s good,” said Tim Riepl, who is in town from New Jersey cheering on his daughter.

The competition is free and open to the public.

