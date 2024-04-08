USA-Canada hockey 1998 Olympic final helped lift women's sports to new heights today

Women's sports continues to grow in popularity, not just with the record television ratings during the NCAA women's basketball tournament, but with the Professional Women's Hockey League. The six-team league began play in January, with a stop at Little Caesars Arena last month. With that in mind, we look at one of the seminal moments in women's hockey history, chronicled in the book, "A Miracle of Their Own," written by former Free Press sports writer Keith Gave. The book looks at the 1998 win by USA Hockey's women's team in the Nagano Olympics over Canada, the impetus of one of the top rivalries in all of sports.

For many years after Team USA’s upset of Canada at the inaugural women’s Olympic ice hockey tournament in Nagano, some members on the wrong side of that outcome tended to downplay their silver medals. Rather, they were prone to say, “We lost the gold.” Because their mindset going into the Games was that winning anything by gold was unimaginable.

Then it happened, and the repercussions on the other side of their border were stunning.

Suddenly, young American girls in record numbers were trading in their figure skates for hockey skates. The numbers of girls competing in youth leagues skyrocketed. In 1990, when some of members of that 1998 team were young girls beginning their hockey careers playing with and against boys because that was their only opportunity to play, there were fewer than 7,000 registered female ice hockey players in the United States, according to USA Hockey. By the time the American women won their second Olympic gold in 2018, there were nearly 80,000 females registered to play hockey in the United States — included the 23 women who struck gold in Pyeonchang.

United States women's hockey team members celebrate in the locker room a victory over Canada in women''s ice hockey during the Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan on Feb. 17, 1998. The team earned the first-ever gold medal for women's hockey in an Olympic Games.

Until she was seven years old, Kendall Coyne didn’t know another girl who played hockey. But in the summer of 1998, when she attended Cammi Granato’s hockey camp in suburban Chicago, she met 100 other girls who shared her passion for the sport. Coyne, now Kendall Coyne-Schofield, recalled for an interviewer how excited she was to go back to school that fall and tell all her doubting friends that “girls really do play hockey. That moment at camp fueled me to do something that would changed my life forever — play in college, represent Team USA and play in the Olympics.”

Further west in North Dakota, the Lamoureux twins, Jocelyne and Monique, were similarly inspired. They were eight years old when the American women won in Nagano. It ignited their dream that materialized in essays they wrote for school about playing in the Olympics one day.

“Without that gold medal, without that team, there is no way women’s hockey would be where it is today,” Jocelyne (now Lamoureux-Davidson) said.

Twenty years later, Monique (now Lamoureux-Morando) scored a goal that would force overtime in the gold medal game with Canada. And Jocelyne scored the decisive goal in a shootout that gave the Americans their second Olympic gold medal.

That 1998 team wound up on the cover of a Wheaties box — Breakfast of Champions, eh? — and various team members made appearances on many of the national TV talk shows. ... Most of them attended school assemblies, their shimmering gold medals inspiring both girls and boys.

American colleges and universities took note — everywhere, it seemed, except in Michigan. In 1998, there were just 14 NCAA Division I teams, and the University of Minnesota was the only one west of New York State. Most of them were in New England. But the women’s game was still two years away from becoming an NCAA championship sport.

By the 2019-20 season, there were 41 teams eligible for the NCAA championships — 36 of them west of New York. One of them was the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where Canada’s Olympic coach Shannon Miller exiled herself after the Nagano Games. She started a program from scratch, and she wasn’t the only Canadian to take advantage of the growth of the sport in the United States.

American college and university athletic programs are celebrated for developing elite athletes who often graduate — degree or not — into the professional ranks of their sports. So it is in women’s hockey. In 1998, only four women on Team Canada’s roster had experience with a U.S. college hockey program. In 2018, 21 of Canada’s 23 players had competed for an American college or university. In 2022, only one of 23 women on Canada’s Gold Medal Olympic roster didn’t spend some formative time in the United States.

To describe the rivalry between the hockey-playing women of the United States and Canada as the greatest rivalry in team sports may sound like an exaggeration. It is not. While the rivalry can burn hot — and hotter — anyone who suggests that it is fueled by hatred would be guilty of hyperbole.

Certainly, there have been moments of contention between individual combatants that resulted in headlines blown way out of proportion, as it happened during that 14-game run-up to the gold medal game in Nagano. Familiarity does breed a certain disdain that threatens good sportsmanship. But that’s sports. As American coach Ben Smith was fond of saying, on good days the competition was spirited. On bad days, it could be downright ugly.

But for the better part of more than three decades, players on both sides generally prefer to say that while they might abhor the competition, they admire and respect — and sometimes even love — the individual players on the opposing team because they raise the level of play on both sides. Twist their arms just a bit, and they’re virtually unanimous in suggesting they wished every game they played was against their archrival.

For the Canadian women, losing the gold medal game in Nagano was beyond devastating. “I just remember feeling as if we’d let people down, that we’d let our country down,” Jayna Hefford told Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic, in an interview prior to her induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. “I remember in the dressing room afterward, everyone was so unhappy and one of our trainers was trying to get the girls to take a picture with their medals on. She said, ‘I know you don’t want this now, but trust me, someday you’re going to look back and you’re going to want this picture.’”

Hefford remembers some talk about trying to see (please pardon the unintended pun) a silver lining in the loss, to appreciate the value of having the Americans win that first Olympic gold.

“People said, ‘well, it was probably the best thing that could happen for women’s hockey,’” Hefford told The Athletic, “because it helped grow the sport in the U.S.’

“Well, as a player on the losing team, that’s the last thing you’re worried about. But looking back, it was probably true. It helped grow the game, and it certainly did a lot for women’s hockey in the U.S.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Women's sports boon can be traced to USA-Canada hockey 1998 Olympics