US defender Dest to miss Copa America with torn knee ligament

Sergino Dest of the United States blocks out Hirving Lozano of Mexico in the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League final between the USA and Mexico (Click Thompson)

US defender Sergino Dest confirmed Wednesday he'll need surgery to repair a torn knee ligament and will miss the Copa America.

Dest, who was injured training with PSV Eindhoven in April, said in a video posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he will require surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"I wanted to let you guys know about my injury," Dest said. "Unfortunately I tore my ACL. I will try to come back as soon as possible to my top level. It will be a difficult time for me, but I know these times only make me stronger."

Dest, 23, had been enjoying a strong season on loan from Barcelona at PSV, who are on the verge of securing the Dutch title.

Now his expected permanent move to the Dutch side is likely in jeopardy.

His injury also leaves US coach Gregg Berhalter the task of finding a replacement for the Copa America, which is being held in the United States from June 20-July 14.

This year's Copa America -- South American football's regional championship -- is being staged entirely in the United States and has been expanded to 16 teams to include six teams from the North and Central American region.

