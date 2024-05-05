Upset! McLaren’s Norris beats Red Bull’s Verstappen at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

A fortunately-timed crash involving a Fort Lauderdale driver, a three-time world champion suddenly looking like an impatient Miami driver in the Interstate 95 express lanes and an upgraded car helping a driver with zero grand prix wins end one of the most dominant driver runs in a sport of dominant runs.

That was Sunday’s 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, won by McLaren’s Lando Norris at the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

A gleeful Norris screamed ecstatic joy into his radio afterwards, then jumped into a crowd of the Team McLaren personnel. He would run 109 F1 races with eight second-place finishes before Sunday.

McLaren presented Norris with an upgraded car this week, but even CEO Zak Brown said he thought it would just get the team close to Red Bull’s Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Said Norris, who started fifth: “It’s about time, huh? What a race! It’s been a long time coming, but finally, I’ve been able to do it. I’m so happy for my whole team, I finally delivered for them.”

And, Norris flat outran Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who either DNFs (Did Not Finish) or wins these days, and the third-place Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. Verstappen won 17 of the last 18 races last year, had won the four races he had finished this year and qualified on pole for all six races this season. The last time Verstappen got outraced, he started 11th after problems during qualfiying and finished fifth last year in Singapore, ending a 10-race winning streak.

But, Verstappen never seemed comfortable this weekend. Sunday, in Turn 15 with about a three-second lead, he jumped the curb and ran over the kind of orange post that separates the express lanes from the general lanes on I-95.

LAP 22 / 57



: "Yeah, I hit that cone in Turn 15, check the front wing!"



It's been plain sailing so far for Max, but he makes a mistake out front and goes over the chicane! #F1 #MiamiGP

“Yeah, I hit that cone in 15 — check the front wing,” Verstappen said on the radio.

That was Lap 22. Soon after, Verstappen pitted, leaving Norris in the lead as the last of the top runners to pit. Then, Norris got a break when, on the 28th lap, Fort Lauderdale’s Logan Sargeant tangled with Kevin Magnussen. Turn 3. Magnussen got the 10-second penalty for causing a collision, but Sargeant was out of the race, 20th out of 20.

LAP 29 / 57



SAFETY CAR DEPLOYED!



Magnussen and Sargeant collide at Turn 3 and the Williams is in the barriers!



This is a golden opportunity for Norris to get time back against Verstappen! #F1 #MiamiGP

Because that brought a full course yellow flag, Norris was able to pit and retain the lead. On the restart, Verstappen tried to slide outside Norris, but Norris slide wide to protect. Verstappen soon found himself falling back to LeClerc.

Verstappen said once he heard Norris’ lap times on the harder compound tire, he figured the McLaren would be hard to catch.

“I’m very happy for Lando, it’s been a long time coming, and it’s not gonna be his last one,” Verstappen said.