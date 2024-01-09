Updating Louisiana football transfer portal players, 2024 NFL Draft entrants, returnees

The NCAA transfer portal window closed last week and won't reopen until April.

Louisiana football has seen some roster turnover, with some surprising departures, some much-needed additions at a few positions as well as a couple of players entering their names in the NFL Draft, since it capped its 2023 season with a New Orleans Bowl overtime loss to Jacksonville State last month.

With personnel moves set for the until most likely the end of spring football, let's take a look at who's in and out for the Ragin' Cajuns as the calendar flips to 2024:

Louisiana football players enter transfer portal

Zeon Chriss, quarterback: This was the biggest hit the Cajuns took during the last portal window. Chriss started six games for UL in 2023, leading the team to a 3-3 record during that span. Chriss has the most upside of any QB in Louisiana's QB room after throwing for 1,221 yards and 11 touchdowns this season but he took his talents to Houston.

Kendre' Gant, edge rusher: Gant was UL's first loss to the transfer portal, entering it prior to the New Orleans Bowl. Gant, a junior, had a monster season, starting out among college football's best in sacks and finished with six on the season along with 64 tackles and a team-best 12 TFLs. Gant also joined Houston.

Nijel McGriff, defensive line: McGriff's departure was a bit of a surprise. He spent the early part of the season hurt and had just 18 tackles in 2023. The 6-2, 290 pound junior is uncommitted.

Cameron George, edge rusher: A local prospect, George is the latest Ragin' Cajuns player to enter the transfer portal. The former three-star pass rusher from Acadiana High School played in 10 games this season and had one tackle. George is uncommitted.

Cejae Ceasar, safety: Ceasar played in six games in 2023 and recorded five tackles. Ceasar is uncommitted.

Ragin' Cajuns declare for 2024 NFL Draft

Nathan Thomas, offensive tackle: Thomas was UL's top offensive lineman this season and instead of exhausting his final year of eligibility, or enter the transfer portal, he opted to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. He has been rated the Cajuns' top pro prospect from this past season. Expect Thomas to be a mid- to late-round draft choice in April.

UL football players returning

Chandler Fields, quarterback: Getting Fields back for one final season has been the biggest win of the offseason so far for Michael Desormeaux and staff. Fields did tell The Daily Advertiser before the New Orleans Bowl that he didn't desire to play for any other team than the Cajuns. In seven games this season, Fields threw for 1,069 yards and seven TDs.

Keyon Martin, cornerback: There's been plenty of turnover at the cornerback position for UL the past couple of seasons. Martin announcing his return bodes well for Louisiana's secondary heading into spring football and next season. Martin finished sixth on the defense with 53 tackles and had an interception with a team-high seven pass breakups.

Transfer portal additions for Louisiana football

Ashley Williams, edge rusher: UL has lost two pass rushers so Williams coming on board is key. The Zachary, Louisiana, native and Arizona State transfer didn't appear in any games for the Sun Devils during his freshman year in 2023.

Carmycah Glass, linebacker: The Monroe, Louisiana native returns to his home state and joins the Cajuns. The Missouri transfer has not played the last two seasons and will have four years of eligibility.

Naejuan Barber, defensive line: At South Carolina State, Barber tallied 12 TFLs and eight sacks in two seasons and earned All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors this season with 22 stops and eight tackles-for-loss for the Bulldogs.

Jaden Dugger, safety: Dugger has two years of eligibility remaining and the Georgetown transfer was an all-conference performer with 43 tackles, four TFLs and two interceptions. Dugger adds needed depth for Louisiana on the backend.

