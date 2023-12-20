Louisiana football's murky picture at quarterback heading into next season just got a little cleared up.

Sophomore signal caller Zeon Chriss intends to enter the transfer porta, The Daily Advertiser confirmed has confirmed through team officials.

Chriss was the primary backup at quarterback for the Ragin' Cajuns as a freshman coming into this season and was throng into action when starter Ben Wooldridge went down with what ended up being a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

The 6-2, 209-pound Baton Rouge native then started the next six games for Louisiana, leading the team to a 3-3 record over those six contests while throwing for 1,222 and 11 touchdowns.

As the Cajuns tied a disappointing bow on the 2023 season with a New Orleans Bowl loss to Jacksonville State to finish a season straight season with a losing record at 6-7, questions have swirled about who would get the nod at QB for the team next season with Wooldridge, Chriss and possibly Chandler Fields back. All three have started multiple games for UL over the past two seasons.

Chriss has now removed himself from the equation. Louisiana did sign a high school quarterback Wednesday in Catholic-Baton Rouge's Daniel Beale, who now certainly gets into the mix of who could be UL's starting quarterback next fall.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana football QB Zeon Chriss to enter transfer portal