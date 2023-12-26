What positions of need could Louisiana football fill with transfer portal players?

Louisiana football signed 15 players during the early signing period on Dec. 20.

Ragin' Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux and his staff welcomed a mix of offensive and defensive players, but the majority are on the defensive side. UL landed four transfers out of that 15, headlined by Missouri transfer and Monroe native Carmycah Glass and Zachary native Ashley Williams Jr., who comes to Lafayette from Arizona State.

The 2024 recruiting class thus far is heavy on both lines of scrimmage with UL welcoming three offensive linemen and three defensive linemen. And the staff mostly addressed its biggest needs on the defensive side of the ball but as Desormeaux has said, there's always room especially now during the transfer portal era.

What positions of need could the Cajuns attack in the portal after the early signing period? Let's take a look.

Outside linebacker

Depth issues at outside linebacker have begun to be addressed by bringing in Williams, but the coaching staff will be on the lookout for more guys that can play the position.

Defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan has said finding players capable of playing inside and out has been a priority.

Tight end

Neal Johnson declared for the 2024 NFL Draft right before Louisiana's bowl game and Pearse Migl has exhausted his eligibility. That leaves Louisiana with just one tight end with significant playing experience in sophomore Terrance Carter.

UL could be on the market to bring in another blocking tight end/H-back.

Quarterback

The Cajuns aren't down on numbers at the quarterback position, but if the staff has learned anything, it's that you can't have too many quality quarterbacks on roster. And they took a big hit when Zeon Chriss entered the portal when the early signing period kicked off.

Ben Wooldridge, who's coming off foot surgery, is set to be the starting quarterback again, backed up by Chandler Fields and D'Wayne' "Lunch" Winfield.

But UL could use another signal caller that has played in college. Someone who's young that could add depth and push the others during practice.

Wide receiver

Behind Peter LeBlanc, Louisiana was incredibly young at receiver. LeBlanc is now gone and, while guys like Rob Williams, Harvey Broussard and Charles Robertson picked up significant playing time in 2023, the Ragin' Cajuns could stand to use a dynamic playmaker on the perimeter that's more developed.

Offensive line

Desormeaux and company came into the 2024 recruitment cycle with intent of loading up on offensive linemen. They got several guys they like from the high school ranks and could now look to add a couple of transfers to fill out the position.

Both Nathan Thomas and A.J. Gillie could end up declaring for the NFL Draft, leaving two massive holes to fill up front. Plugging in some experienced transfers would soften the blow if that scenario played out.

