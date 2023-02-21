Updated NFL franchise tag values for 2023 offseason
As of Tuesday, NFL players can officially receive franchise and transition tag designations.
The New England Patriots tagging a player this offseason probably isn’t happening, but if it did, the only real long-shot options would likely be wide receiver Jakobi Meyers or cornerback Jonathan Jones.
Of course, the hefty price tag would probably have the team running in the other direction, but those are the two most valuable pending free agents for the Patriots right now.
Consider the franchise tag a one-year placeholder for teams looking for more time to agree on a new contract or trade a player without another team’s involvement. However, a transition tag allows the player to seek a new contract in free agency, but the team will have an opportunity to match whatever offer is on the table to keep that player on the roster.
Here are the franchise tag values at each position in 2023.
Quarterback: $32.4 million
Linebacker: $20.9 million
Wide Receiver: $19.7 million
Defensive end: $19.7 million
Defensive tackle: $18.9 million
Offensive lineman: $18.2 million
Cornerback: $18.1 million
Safety: $14.4 million
Tight end: $11.3 million
Running back: $10 million
Special teams: $5.3 million
