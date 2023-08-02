Updated look at Packers training camp battles after first week of practices

The Green Bay Packers have an off day on Wednesday before they are back on the practice field on Thursday. While there is still a lot to be determined at this point, with the team only two days into padded practices, many of the positional battles taking place this summer are starting to take shape.

For head coach Matt LaFleur, where players are lining up, whether it be with the starters, twos, or threes, or where each player may fall on the depth chart is not something he wants his team focusing on right now, in part, because there is still a lot of rotating that’s taking place.

“First of all,” said LaFleur, “there is nothing set in stone. We’ve had two real practices, no pads, so we are going to be moving guys all over the place. Just because somebody is running with the ones, doesn’t’ mean that’s necessarily the case and vice versa if you’re running with the twos, I don’t want the guys thinking about the depth chart at this point.

“The sole focus each and every time you go out there is to try to get better each and every day in everything they do. In order to do that, you have to give max effort, you got to be deliberate about what you’re doing. Know the ins and outs, the details, the why of everything we are asking these guys to do.”

While, of course, this is all very true, there are some trends that are starting to develop in terms of who is playing where along with some players beginning to separate themselves from others at their position groups.

Based on what I’ve seen up to this point from being at practice, here is a closer look at where I believe things stand.

Backup Quarterback

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Sean Clifford (8) and Jordan Love (10) throw passes during practice on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Since training camp began a week ago, Danny Etling has been the Packers’ backup quarterback, leading the second-team offense each day. Sean Clifford and Alex McGough, meanwhile, have been splitting reps with the third-team offense.

With Green Bay having just spent a fifth-round pick on Clifford, I have a hard time seeing him not being on the 53-man roster. Instead, what I believe is taking place is the Packers are considering rostering three quarterbacks this season, with Etling and McGough auditioning for a spot next to Jordan Love and Clifford. If that’s the case, then Etling is the clear favorite right now over McGough, which shouldn’t be a surprise given his experience in the Matt LaFleur system.

Third Running Back

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The third running back role is up for grabs, with Tyler Goodson, Lew Nichols, and Patrick Taylor competing for it. Right now, Goodson appears to be the front-runner for that role, not only because he is seeing some snaps with the starting offense at times, but because he has a clear path to be a contributor this season. Goodson has been utilized both as a ball carrier and pass catcher, while lining up all over the formation. He has also filled a Tyler Ervin-like role as a gadget player, being sent in motion and getting the ball on end-around and jet sweeps. I do expect that the gadget role does have a larger presence in the offense this season.

Nichols had a good day as a ball carrier this past Saturday, showcasing good vision, burst, and fighting through contact, but has been inconsistent as a pass catcher. Taylor, meanwhile, although solid on special teams, does not have the same upside on offense as the other two.

Back end of the receiver room

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

We know that the first four spots will belong to Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, and Jayden Reed, and this is where most of the wide receiver snaps this season are going to come from. Dontayvion Wicks has not practiced since last Thursday, as he has been out with a concussion, but as a fifth-round pick, he likely makes the team.

At this point, I’m not sure that anyone else has performed consistently enough for me to say they will be the sixth receiver. In fact, if I were putting together a roster prediction right now based on what I saw, I would be keeping only five, especially with the sixth receiver playing such a small to potentially nonexistent role this season. With the Packers’ usage of 12 and 21 personnel, along with how active the running backs and tight ends are in the passing game, it’s not as if we are going to see a lot of five-wide sets from Green Bay.

Zach Tom on the offensive line

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Zach Tom is going to be starting on the offensive line come Week 1, the question, however, is will that be at right tackle or at center? Tom has started at right tackle over Yosh Nijman during just about every team drill up to this point. Then, during Tuesday’s practice, he was at center with the starters for the first time. It’s too early to tell if Tom will overtake Josh Myers at center, but for what it’s worth, Brian Gutekunst did say earlier this offseason that when coming out of Wake Forest, the team evaluated center as his best position. If the Packers stay true to putting their best five on the field concept, then where ever the biggest talent gap is, whether that be between Tom and Myers at center or Tom and Nijman at right tackle, will be where he ends up.

Interior Defensive Line

Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

As Gutekunst said, Devonte Wyatt, TJ Slaton, and Kenny Clark are going to be the anchors of this position. Rookie Colby Wooden is going to factor into that interior defensive line rotation as well. After that, there may be some playing time and roster spots up for grabs. Karl Brooks had a really nice practice on Monday, making his way into the backfield on a few occasions. While Jonathan Ford and Chris Slayton have been a bit quiet. It’s not guaranteed that the Packers keep six interior defenders, but if they are going to, it’ll be because either Ford or Slayton were able to stand out in the run game–a place where the Packers need additional help.

Edge Rusher

Green Bay Packers linebacker Lukas Van Ness (90) during the team’s second day of training camp on July 27, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

Preston Smith has, of course, spent all of his time with the starting defense, and JJ Enagbare with the second-team defense. Justin Hollins and Lukas Van Ness have more recently, been rotating time with the ones. Add Rashan Gary to the mix eventually, and there is your edge rusher room. If there was a question at this position, it revolved around Brenton Cox and if he could make a roster push. Keeping six edge rushers isn’t unheard of, but that is going heavy at the position. So far, Cox has been playing with the third-team defense and has had a quiet few days.

Cornerback

Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (37) practices during the second day of the team’s 2023 training camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Seeger Gray/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine have cemented themselves as the boundary cornerback options with the second defense. Those two, coupled with Eric Stokes when he returns, along with Keisean Nixon, Rasul Douglas, and Jaire Alexander, give the Packers six cornerbacks, which could mean that this could be what Green Bay’s cornerback room looks like at some point. But a name to watch is Innis Gaines. Although listed as a safety, Gaines has been taking fairly regular snaps with the second-team defense as the nickel cornerback. Of the six players already mentioned, Nixon is the only true nickel option among that group. With crowded cornerback and safety rooms, I’m not sure how Gaines fits on to the roster exactly, but he has a path to contribute as a backup nickel and someone who made a special teams impact last season.

Safety

Green Bay Packers’ Rudy Ford (20) participates in the DreamDrive bicycle ride during the first day of training camp on July 26, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.

This position group is starting to take shape a bit. Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford have been the starters at safety since offseason programs. Over the last few practices, Jonathan Owens and Tarvarius Moore have routinely been with the second unit, while, as I’ve said before, I have a hard time imagining Dallin Leavitt not being on this team, given his special teams contributions and locker room presence. At most, the Packers probably keep five safeties on the initial 53-man roster–six is a lot and is not something the team has done since 2016. You’ll notice Anthony Johnson has not been mentioned. He has regularly been with the third-team defense, and as he navigates not only the jump from college to the NFL but also still somewhat learning a new position, as this is only his second year at safety, 2023 may end up being more of a developmental year for him.

Punter

Green Bay Packers punter Daniel Whelan (41) punts the ball during practice on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

I’m not sure how much of a competition there is at punter, but Daniel Whelan has impressed up to this point. He really packs some power, which is an area where Pat O’Donnell is not going to stand out. For Whelan, as a young player, it’s all about consistency. We are seeing the Packers go young at kicker with Anders Carlson, so perhaps they take a similar approach at punter in hopes of finding a long-term answer. If Green Bay were to move on from O’Donnell, they would save $1.5 million in cap space. However, one important aspect to playing punter is being the holder, which is an area where O’Donnell has become very good, and there is a lot of value in having that stability with a rookie kicker on the roster.

Linebacker

Tariq Carpenter (24) is shown during Green Bay Packers minicamp Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis.

Tariq Carpenter has been the fifth defensive option at this position, often lining up with undrafted rookie Jimmy Phillips with the third-team defense. With him making the transition from safety to linebacker, this shouldn’t be all that surprising. What’s worth watching, however, is that it’s never a guarantee that the Packers will roster five linebackers. Last season, they had just four. Where Carpenter’s impact will come is on special teams, where he emerged as a core contributor in 2022. So in regards to Carpenter locking up a roster spot, he’s not really competing with others in the linebacker room, but rather other players across different position groups because of special teams. With special teams being a much greater emphasis under Rich Bisaccia, I do think the Packers keep Carpenter as a fifth linebacker, but again, it’s not a guarantee and is worth watching.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire